Distrustful Of Suncor And Government, A Commerce City Nonprofit Wants To Monitor The Air Itself

Leer en español

After years of air pollution releases at the Suncor oil and gas refinery in Commerce City, Colo., Olga Gonzalez is glad to see plans for real-time air monitors in the largely Latinx neighborhoods around the facility.

She isn't sure people in the community are ready to trust the company, the state or the city to run those networks.

“Our own independent monitors would inspire greater trust amongst our community,” Gonzalez said. “That’s what we're trying to do here.”

Gonzalez is the executive director of Cultivando, a Commerce City nonprofit that helps residents get involved in local politics. The organization is now bidding to build air monitors to track pollutants escaping the Suncor facility, Colorado’s only oil and gas refinery.

While state lawmakers and Suncor have recently promised similar monitors, the Cultivando plan would set up a system that’s separate from both the company and the government. Gonzalez said that would provide an extra layer of verification. More importantly, she said the independence might be necessary to overcome skepticism borne from decades of environmental racism.

“Equity and justice? Those are just buzzwords if they’re not truly led and informed by those who are impacted,” Gonzalez said.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Keezhonnie (9) holds a protest sign with his mother, Shaina Oliver, as activists meet at Adams Heights Park in Commerce City to demand accountability for pollution emanating from the Suncor refinery. March 6, 2021.

Bottom-up accountability

The Cultivando plan is among more than a dozen proposals vying for fine money from Suncor. In March 2020, the Canadian company agreed to pay more than $9 million to settle multiple air pollution violations with state regulators. Of that, $2.6 million was set aside for community projects.

The fate of the community project funds lies with an 11-member panel of Adams County and North Denver residents convened by the state. Proposals include plans for expanded health clinics, electric school buses, solar energy job training, tree planting and other projects. A final decision is due by the end of March.

Maria Zubia, a panel member and the director of Kids First Health Care, a school-based health clinic in Commerce City, couldn’t speak about specific applications but said she sees a need for more air monitoring.