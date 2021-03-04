In Congress, Local Aid Is A Partisan Issue. But The Officials On The Ground In Colorado Don’t See It That Way

The reason you hear most often though is the federal deficit. This pandemic has already led to trillions of federal dollars in new spending.

Roni Wisdom, comptroller for Alamosa County in the San Luis Valley, shares many of these concerns, particularly over the size of the national debt.

But the Republican adds that restrictions the federal government put on local aid make it difficult at times to address real problems, like keeping the local airport afloat after people stopped traveling.

The CARES Act barred local governments from simply adding dollars to their general account, to make up for lost tax dollars.

“And that’s where our problem comes in … that it can’t replace the revenue at the airport,” Wisdom explained. “That's what we needed it for, you know, in order to keep the operating expenses going, just to break even.”

It took a pandemic to highlight some real vulnerabilities that local governments need to address, like expanding rural broadband for students and remote workers. Wisdom said in the past, fast internet connections were treated as a bit of a luxury. Now they’ve been elevated to critical infrastructure.

The House version of the American Rescue Plan includes $350 billion for states, local governments, tribes, and territories. Those supporting the call for additional local funds hope the final package will include more flexibility in spending. They also appreciate that the plan doesn’t require local governments to be a minimum size to receive funds directly from the federal government.

Not all local governments need additional CARES Act funding.

With a population of just under 900, remote Hinsdale County received about $70,000 in CARES funding. According to county commissioner Greg Levine, there were no government layoffs or furloughs.

He said they feel like they have everything “under control.” The first-term commissioner, who is unaffiliated, said the small population helps.

“It's easier to manage needs, rather than a larger community or a larger county,” he said. “I actually commiserate and I can sense people's frustration in other counties and communities with a lack of funds and needing more.”

Similarly, Montrose County Commissioner Sue Hansen said she doesn’t think the need for additional aid is as great in her county as in others. She said businesses there fared “pretty well,” but she is concerned about possible evictions.

“We don't have a year-round homeless shelter. So we don't really have spots for those folks to sort of land,” she explained.