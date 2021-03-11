Art History Alongside Mailboxes And Postage Stamps

The following is part of KRCC's 'Peak Past' essay series.

If you ever need stamps and have some time to spare, go to the Manitou Springs Post Office. As you wait in line, you’ll get the gallery treatment of a wall-to-wall work of art with what looks like petroglyphs telling our region’s origin story.

The mural, titled, “Hunters, Red and White,” looks like it’s carved in rock, but the shades of brown and tan and green and red give away the painter’s touch.

The work is by local artist Archie Musick. His mural at Manitou’s post office was a Public Works of Art Project, a division of the Works Progress Administration that produced nearly 16,000 works of art in America’s public spaces.

In the summer of 1941, Musick learned the Project had put out a call for art in post offices. He submitted a design for a South Denver post office and didn’t get the gig. But later he learned the judges liked his work enough to award him the Manitou Springs post office commission.