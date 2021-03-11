WATCH LIVE: President Joe Biden Marks Pandemic Anniversary In First Primetime Address

President Joe Biden has signed the $1.9 trillion "American Rescue Plan" package that he says will help the nation defeat the coronavirus and nurse the economy back to health. He had been set to sign the bill on Friday. But the White House moved the signing up to Thursday afternoon, hours before the president plans to deliver his first prime-time address to the American public on the one-year anniversary of the pandemic.

Biden's first primetime address is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. MT/8 p.m. ET. Colorado Public Radio will carry live coverage on the radio and online. Find a signal near you or ask your smart speaker to "Play CPR News."

As NPR reports, the president said he would use this opportunity to "explain what we will do as a government and what we will ask of the American people." It is also expected that the nation's vaccination plan will be part of the address.

March 11 marks the one-year anniversary since the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic in response to COVID-19. In Colorado, 6,049 individuals have died due to the coronavirus.