All Coloradans 16 And Older Will Be Eligible For A COVID Vaccine By Mid-April, Polis Says

Biden’s decision to place a marker on May 1 in a speech to the nation Thursday night sparked Polis’s penchant for competition. Throughout the pandemic, he has regularly remarked that he wants Colorado to have the best testing, and the fewest cases, and the fastest vaccine delivery in the nation. And while none of those things have come to pass, he reacted to Biden’s announcement as though it was a direct challenge to Coloradans.

“Last night, President Biden directed that all Americans should be able to receive the vaccine by May 1,” Polis said. “In Colorado, we always aim to do better. We're very competitive and we do expect, and we're able to announce today that we expect we will be there ... by mid-April.”

Polis also said the state had inched up the timetable for those eligible for the next phase, 1b.4, to March 19. That phase will include people 50 and older, restaurant workers, those with a pre-existing medical condition and higher education faculty. The state had originally planned to begin eligibility for those groups on March 21. Polis said the state would release more information next week about how the groups, which represent about half of the state’s population, can sign up.

The good news is tempered by the fact Coloradans of color and those in marginalized communities are not being vaccinated at anywhere near the same rate as their white, more privileged counterparts.