WATCH LIVE: Polis To Give Update On Colorado’s Coronavirus Response And Vaccine Distribution

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled to provide an update on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic and the rollout of vaccines on Tuesday, March 16, at 3 p.m. from the carriage house of the Governor's Residence at Boettcher Mansion. Polis will be joined by State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy and Dr. Jon Samet, an epidemiologist and the dean at Colorado’s School of Public Health.

CPR News will carry live coverage online only. There will be no radio coverage of Polis' remarks. Watch the video below or watch it on our Facebook page.

On Monday, COVID-19 hospitalizations in Colorado jumped up again, prompting experts to warn that "we aren't out of the woods yet." Meanwhile, in Durango, an outreach group called Compañeros has been filling the script for undocumented migrants, hard-hit by the pandemic and yet ineligible for most state and federal help.