Undocumented Immigrants Hard-Hit By The Pandemic Have Few Places To Go For Help. Compañeros In Durango Has Flipped That Around

Before the pandemic, the organization primarily helped people with translation and legal services, education and more. But over the last year, as the need has changed, the focus has shifted to providing things like rental assistance, gift cards, diapers and food.

The organization gave out a thousand food boxes to families in the Four Corners last year, and provided nearly $250,000 in rental assistance and other aid. It’s been getting support from a local soup kitchen, AidtoAll, and the Left Behind Workers Fund — a group created last year to collect and distribute donations specifically to help people who are undocumented during the pandemic.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Beatriz Garcia, the program manager of Compañeros in Durango, picks up donated food and household items from La Plata Family Centers Coalition at Christ the King Lutheran Church on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021.

Stepping up in the pandemic to help their neighbors

As Compañeros’ mission has expanded, so has the number of people who’ve received aid and are willing to help others.

In another mobile home park near Durango, Compañeros relies on a volunteer named Reyna and her family to help get food boxes to neighbors who lack transportation to pick them up themselves.

CPR News is not using Reyna’s full name because she fears any public attention could jeopardize her application for citizenship. Speaking in Spanish, Reyna said her life has become more stressful because of the pandemic.

“It’s very restricted at this point,” she said. “Work has been slow, less and less.”

She cleans homes for money while her husband, who is a U.S. citizen, paints houses. They had already known about Compañeros for years before the pandemic. When both of their jobs slowed down and they struggled to pay rent and feed their children, they turned to the organization to get help with food and other expenses.