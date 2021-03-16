COVID-19 Hospitalizations In Colorado Jump Up Again As Experts Warn ‘We Aren’t Out of the Woods Yet’

The state of the virus in Colorado has hit “this plateau where we've been bouncing around now for a couple of weeks,” Samet said. Right now the data are a bit murky — there are “essentially competing factors in play.”

Keeping the hospital system from being overrun has been the “North Star” for Gov. Jared Polis and his team. So the sharp rise in hospitalizations recorded Monday will likely prompt some concern.

At the start of December, about 2,000 people were hospitalized in Colorado, with confirmed or suspected cases of the virus. Like the positivity rate, that figure declined steadily for weeks and dipped below 300, to 288, on March 6. Since then, the figure continued to hover around 300, before the rise up to 328 Monday. The last time Colorado saw a jump that big was at the end of November, in the midst of the state’s biggest and deadliest surge of the pandemic.

What benchmarks should you pay attention to? Positivity rate, 'R value' and variants

On March 13, the seven-day positivity rate, the percentage of positive tests among those taken and averaged over a week, was 3.46 percent, according to the state’s COVID-19 data website.

That’s far below the most recent peak of nearly 13 percent in the last two months of 2020, and below the five percent threshold experts use as a benchmark. But it’s also nearly a full point above the 2.55 percent where the state bottomed out in September.

The state’s “R value,” which measures how contagious infections replicate, has stayed below the key threshold of one, although at times it’s been quite close to that number, Samet said. If the number is below one, each infection will cause less than one infection and the virus will decline. More than one, and it will cause more than one infection, potentially leading to an outbreak or epidemic. And if it equals one, the disease is stable but there won’t be an outbreak.

“We’re at a point where we’re certainly not dropping as we were,” Samet said, noting the rate of infection is still above the low from last summer.

COVID-19 is hard to bring under control.

“It's stubborn and it mutates,” Samet said.