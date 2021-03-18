Bill Would Grant Union Rights, State Minimum Wage For Colorado Agriculture Workers

The employees of farms, ranches and other agricultural businesses are excluded from some of the protections other Colorado workers have. A sweeping new bill at the legislature would change that, granting new rights on everything from wages to union organizing.

“Generations of workers have been exploited for profit, and it is long overdue that the state of Colorado stop condoning this exploitation,” said Sen. Jessie Danielson, a Jefferson County Democrat sponsoring the bill.

The bill, known as SB21-087, passed its first committee hearing on Wednesday by a 4-3 vote, but it faces opposition from influential groups representing farmers, ranchers and others. Now some prominent Democrats are calling for more time.

The hearing stretched for hours, beginning with supporters of the bill describing substandard housing and unfair working conditions. Because of workers’ intense fears of reprisals from their employers, the bill’s supporters said, the testimony mostly came from advocates and organizers.

Opponents warned that making dramatic changes to the farm labor system would put too much pressure on an industry already squeezed by tight competition and brutal seasonal changes. Several said that they hadn’t seen any reason farmers should be held to higher labor standards.

“Sometimes you look at something and think there’s a problem when there's really not a problem,” said Brant Harrison, owner of a 70-acre organic peach farm. “I don’t know another fruit grower over on the Western Slope who treats their workers poorly.”