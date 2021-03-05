It’s Not Just COVID — This Group On The Western Slope Helps Migrant Workers Through Sickness, Health And Spotty Employment

Last March, Mesa County was still bracing for impact.

Cases of COVID-19 had started to spark in resort communities and along the Front Range, but this rural swath of the Western Slope was largely untouched.

Within months, however, it would have one of the highest coronavirus infection rates in Colorado.

Maria Frausto remembers the emotional toll that took on local migrant workers, as well as the valley’s settled immigrant families.

“Everyone was afraid,” she said.

Frausto, who’s originally from Mexico, works part-time at Child and Migrant Services, a Palisade nonprofit. She’s the kind of person who gives out her phone number to anyone she thinks might need it, so she heard firsthand how devastating COVID-19’s hold on the area was last fall and heading into the new year.

“Whole families get the virus,” she said. “I [got] the virus. I [got] the COVID.”

She recovered. So did her family after most of them got it. But she knows that many people were not that lucky. The seasonal workers who didn’t get sick still faced choking wildfire smoke in the summer. And last spring and fall, punishing cold snaps devastated crops.

“Everything was frozen, so yeah, it was no work, no money, no job. Nothing,” Frausto said.

Courtesy of Jim Cox The past year has been incredibly hard for Mesa County's seasonal workers. In addition to COVID-19, they've dealt with crop-killing freezes and thick wildfire smoke. The Palisade nonprofit Child and Migrant Services has been able to lend some support.

Child and Migrant Services is a small organization, but director Karalyn Dorn explained they’re doing as much as they can to help families and workers affected by the pandemic. That includes sharing information about health-care services and giving out donated food and clothes. Every Wednesday, they make and distribute about 150 free meals.

“It’s such a good feeling to give a plate of homestyle food to someone that you know has been working so hard in the orchards all day,” Dorn said.

Before the pandemic, those weekly meals would be like a big family gathering, with workers sitting side-by-side at tables in the nonprofit’s front room. Now all the food is delivery and to-go only.