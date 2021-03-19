Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser Isn’t Letting Up On Big Tech Monopolies

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser plans to make a concentrated push for antitrust enforcement of big tech.

When Weiser testifies before the House Judiciary Committee about big tech monopolies, he plans to make the argument that no single company should have so much control over the market.

“Consumers want choice in the marketplace. They don’t want a single firm having a chokehold in the market,” he told Colorado Matters. “And Google, in internet search and search advertising and Facebook in personal social networking, those are the only games in town, basically, for people.”

Now that there is a new administration in the White House, Weiser said he will still fight to protect Colorado and defend the rule of law, though he expects that role to be less adversarial to the federal government than it was under former President Donald Trump.

“There were times in the Trump administration with different agencies, I was able to collaborate to solve problems, but it was more the exception than the rule,” he said. “I think we’re going to see more of an openness to doing that. And this is something that I hope is going to be a general tone of taking states seriously as problem solvers and a real dialogue as we work to solve problems.”

Interview Highlights:

On the state of lawsuits against the former presidential administration:

“The court system does not move rapidly. And so these lawsuits in many situations are ongoing and there’ll have to be a process of winding them down. So we’ve challenged moves … that hurt Colorado, that hurt our sovereignty, our ability to protect our land, air and water. We believe we’re on the right side of the law. We’re protecting Colorado and we believe the new administration understands that. But, unfortunately, they’re still getting people appointed. They’re going to have to get involved in cases. And so each of these cases is different, but in most of these cases, they’re still ongoing.”

On the Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement:

“The Sackler family has pulled out many billions of dollars from Purdue Pharma, money that was made in what the Department of Justice has called a criminal enterprise that engaged in crimes. Money that has contributed to people’s lives being destroyed. The pushing out of Oxycontin, which fueled this opioid crisis in Colorado is destroying lives. It’s destroying communities and we’re going to work hard to get a fair settlement so that we can help support drug treatment, drug recovery and education prevention programs. This settlement is not to my mind fair. The Sackler family is going to keep billions and billions of dollars. We believe they should be contributing more and they shouldn’t be getting in effect an immunization. They’re going to be free from any more liability, because they’re trying to cram this down. We’re going to fight for a fair result.”

On implementing Colorado’s police reforms:

“We’re working hard to implement this Senate Bill 217. It was one of the first such measures that was passed after the murder of George Floyd. It was something that Colorado worked hard to do in our Colorado way. It was collaborative with law enforcement, bipartisan effort. We in the Department of Law here oversee the peace officer standards and training program, which means when it comes to both police training and the police accountability measures, we have a critical role. We’re working to develop rules to use the authority that we got under this new law. We’re working to develop new training to address issues to prevent undue escalation of incidents with police and community members. And we’ve actually already de-certified law enforcement officers who’ve been untruthful.”