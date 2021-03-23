‘A Heavy Thing To Bear’: An Asian-American’s Family Conversations On Violence Flanked By Atlanta, Boulder Shootings

On Monday Christine Chen, of Boulder, packed her kids into the car and headed to grandma and grandpa’s house. She hadn’t seen her parents in weeks and wanted to have a face-to-face conversation about rising hate against people of Asian descent, including the elderly.

“My parents have been in this country for more than 50 years. They have been citizens a very long time, and it really struck me that many of my Black friends have to have this talk with their children — about police violence specifically,” Chen told Colorado Matters. “And I had to have a talk with my parents about street violence against elderly Asians.”

They hadn’t spoken since the murders in Atlanta-area spas — and then word came of an active shooter at the King Soopers in South Boulder. The store is only a few blocks from her home.

“It’s my grocery store,” Chen said. “I went to this grocery store as a child because my grandmother lived in the neighborhood. She was in her 50s and was a 4’9” Taiwanese woman who went to this grocery store.”