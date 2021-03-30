You’re Eligible For The COVID Vaccine Now. But Can You Get An Appointment?

Hall registered her sister, Ali Rodriguez-Carlson, at the Ball Arena in Denver, one of the mass vaccination sites. She’ll be getting her vaccine on Friday. The sisters are looking forward to a family reunion once everyone is fully vaccinated.

“I had assumed I wouldn't be able to get my vaccine until like late April at the earliest, just because so many people are wanting it,” Rodriguez-Carlson said. “I was prepared to be the only Zoom participant on a family party and then she made it, so that's not gonna happen. Like when we all get together, all of us can be there. So it's really special to me.”

The sisters’ parents are vaccinated and each of their husbands have forthcoming appointments. They haven’t hugged each other in more than a year and have only seen one another in the front yard of their parent’s house.

Here’s where you can find COVID vaccine appointments:

Vaccine appointments are available at a variety of hospitals, clinics, state and local mass vaccination sites and grocery store pharmacies. Some providers have waitlists that are tens of thousands of digital line holders long. Others drop appointments without warning, meaning you might just have to be lucky.

See the full list of vaccination sites by county here.

Contact your local county health department for more information on where to get a vaccine.

Editor's Note: A previous version of this story misstated where Bianca Hall's husband was getting vaccinated. It is Federal Heights, not Firestone.