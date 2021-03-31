Pandemic Or Not, There’s A Bipartisan Plan To Kickstart A New Generation Of Entrepreneurs

Many businesses have struggled or closed due to the pandemic. Rep. Jason Crow, a Democrat from Aurora who sits on the House Small Business Committee, said he kept hearing something over and over again from people in his district.

“We have tremendous talent and entrepreneurs in our community,” Crow said people would tell him. “They just face barriers that other people don't to growing those businesses.”

The question of how to reduce those barriers brought Crow together with Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware and two Republicans, Rep. Troy Balderson of Ohio and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina. The four hope a little competition may help revive main streets and spur on a new generation of entrepreneurs.

To that end, they are the primary sponsors of the Next Generation Entrepreneurship Corps Act.