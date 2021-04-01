Colorado Business Leaders’ Confidence Is Rebounding To Record Levels After Falling During The Pandemic

Colorado’s business leaders are optimistic about the coming months as the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues and the state relaxes restrictions, according to the latest Leeds Business Confidence Index survey.

“As more people are vaccinated, as we reach herd immunity, as the alert levels go down across Colorado counties and businesses are allowed to reopen that that's really where the surge of job growth will come from,” said Brian Lewandowski, executive director of the Leeds Business Research Division. “It's the rehiring of a lot of those workers in those key tourism industries, that's where most jobs have been lost, so that's really the greatest potential for adding jobs back and adding jobs back quickly.”

The index surveyed 278 members of the business community who rated their confidence level entering the second quarter of 2021 as 64.4 out of 100 — a rating higher than 50 indicates optimism. That’s a big bump from the 47.9 rating that was reported in January for the first quarter of the year.

One-third of respondents cited the pace of vaccinations as the main driver for their outlook, while one-fifth pointed to the easing of social distancing restrictions around the state.

The survey reflects Colorado business leaders’ expectations for the state and national economies, industry sales, industry profits, hiring and business spending. Confidence in the state economy showed the strongest gains, increasing from 46.9 to 68.3. The national economy ranked slightly lower with 65.7.