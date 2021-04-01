For Black Women Entrepreneurs, The Pandemic Made An Already Challenging Path To Success Even More Difficult

But even before the pandemic, it was never easy.

“As a Black entrepreneur you kind of come into this thinking you're not going to have, you know, a one-up on receiving funding for different opportunities, and we're kind of already told that, ‘OK, you're going to have to work harder just to be even worthy of seen as someone's competition,” she said.

The numbers bear Reese out. Between 2014 and 2019, Black women were the fastest-growing group of new business owners. In 2019, women of color accounted for about half of women-owned businesses. But it wasn’t all good news, their revenue dropped 3 percent between 2014 and 2019, according to a report from American Express.

Forbes Magazine reported recently on a study that found Black and Latina women combined received just 0.64 percent of all venture capital investment between 2018 and 2019. Of that, 0.27 percent went to Black women and 0.37 percent went to Latinas.

Those numbers aren’t a surprise to Makisha Boothe, who heads a Denver nonprofit called Sistahbiz that provides coaching and financial support to Black women entrepreneurs, including the Reese sisters.

Even before the women get to a point where they could seek venture capital, Boothe said, they lack the early sources of funds that white-owned businesses rely on — family, real estate assets and social networks that could yield start-up investors.

“Before you even get ready to entertain venture capital you’re usually going to need those levels of capital and that’s where huge gaps lie,” Boothe said.

Most Black business owners are “solopreneurs” with a handful of employees. They’re concentrated in professional services and retail, both sectors that have been hard-hit during the pandemic.

“They say when American gets a cold Black people get the flu,” Boothe said.

Black people are more likely to become seriously ill with COVID-19, and some lack access to the quality of internet service they need to run businesses and school children at home. And in the early days of the pandemic, before the racial justice movement came to life in the summer, Boothe’s clients were having a hard time getting the federal financial aid they needed.

“I was getting calls every day from women saying, ‘I’m not getting access, that I haven’t been approved. I’m not eligible for a lot of this.’”