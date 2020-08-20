Hispanic and Black Coloradans Are Hospitalized For Coronavirus At Elevated Rates

Black and Hispanic Coloradans are hospitalized due to COVID-19 at significantly higher rates, according to new data from the state health department.

The data reinforces national findings that communities of color have been disproportionately hard by the pandemic. Communities of color and top national physician groups pushed for the Trump administration and states to release more detailed data.

Hispanics have accounted for almost 38 percent of all hospitalized patients, though they represent just 22 percent of Colorado’s overall population. At one point in May, more than half of the patients in hospitals were Hispanic.

Nearly one in ten hospitalized patients were Black, even though they make up fewer than one in 20 of the population. But that trend appears to have improved over time.

“This hospitalization data is another example of how historical inequities negatively impact health outcomes,” said CDPHE Executive Director Jill Hunsaker-Ryan. “That fact is especially apparent during emergencies like the pandemic.”