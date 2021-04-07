Can A Tiny College Help Rescue A Colorado Coal Town?

Nelson proudly adorns her office with an intricately stitched purple-and-white quilt she designed. She’s passionate about the enrichment classes like quilting that remain a popular staple.

But it was clear to Nelson that enrichment classes weren’t going to build Craig’s new economy. As the former Craig Daily Press assistant editor, Nelson said she’s always observed how fragile the city’s future could be.

The changes that Nelson has helped usher in provide a suite of short-term, skills-based training for residents in areas such as computer programming and health that will help workers gain new expertise.

(Nathaniel Minor/CPR News) Colorado Northwestern Community College Curator of Paleontology Liz Johnson describes the work students are doing to recover dinosaur bones at the school’s Craig campus. The college became a Federal Fossil Repository for the Bureau of Land Management Colorado after an instructor found bones belonging to a hadrosaur dinosaur in 2014.

Expanding options

And for those needing new training, the school has expanded its options.

This year the school added a cybersecurity program with a $500,000 grant from the Colorado Attorney General’s Office. The state sees information technology jobs as a growing industry that communities across the state can capitalize on.

But adding programs is expensive. The cybersecurity program is expected to cost $175,000 a year, and the more equipment and expertise a program requires, the more it costs to get started. A potential expansion of a flight training program, taught at the school’s main Rangely campus, could cost as much as $1.5 million.

Community colleges get the bulk of their funding from the state, which funds existing programs, not new initiatives. The Craig campus has an operating budget of just $6.2 million that includes costs like financial aid, administration, and insurance, according to the state.

Vice President of Student Services John Anderson said launching new programs requires buying equipment, developing courses, and hiring qualified instructors. Simply put, he said, “it takes funding to make sure we have all that.”

(Nathaniel Minor/CPR News) Museum of Northwest Colorado Assistant Director Paul Knowles, right, is pictured with local artist Israel Holloway at the museum in Craig. With the decline of the local coal industry, and in an effort to help put Craig on the map in a positive way, the museum commissioned Holloway to create the largest watercolor painting in the world. The painting is protected with plastic until its unveiling.

The school does have a template for building a program from the ground up and without any support. Two years ago, it created a paleontology program, which it continues to fund strictly from tuition.

One of few programs in the U.S. to provide hands-on training in dinosaur digs — and one of the few places in the world where you can feel the cold, smooth scales of a fossilized duck-billed hadrosaur skin — the paleontology program will graduate its first three students this year. Nonetheless, to grow the program, the school likely will have to do it on its own.

Not wanting to go the way of the dinosaur

In some ways, Craig is hoping its past will secure its future.

Dinosaurs may be one source of jobs and tourism, and so might the Wild West aura of a region where Butch Cassidy’s Wild Bunch was once said to roam the steppes and canyons.

The Museum of Northwest Colorado has commissioned a 16-by-10 foot fine art watercolor painting that’s expected to be the largest in the world and secure a spot in the Guinness World Records. The nearly completed painting by Israel Holloway features an almost life-sized cowboy on a horse.

These projects have the potential to draw in visitors and dollars, and the community college can train workers for a new tourism industry. Craig will survive if it can identify the driver of its next economic boom and plan for it, museum Director Dan Davidson said.

“All of the booms and busts over the years have been natural-resource driven,” said Davidson, whose family came to Northwest Colorado as homesteaders. “None of those have been managed. None of those have been manufacturing. None of those have been tourism.”

One successful business owner, Vic Updike, 52, said he understands the urgency to create a sustainable stream of jobs for Craig.

Updike had expected to go into farming in Craig as his father did. A downturn in the local economy in the 1980s made that impossible. To build a life in his hometown, Updike first had to leave. He studied heating, ventilation, and air conditioning at the Denver Institute of Technology.

He later moved back to Craig and then bought the 30-year-old Masterworks Mechanical business.

He’s expanded his business’s reach into Steamboat Springs and Baggs, Wyoming. The more money that comes from outside the city, the better, he said.

“I’m not special and I’m not smart,” Updike said. “I’m telling you this because when you’re looking at who replaces the plant, you’re not going to find another power plant. What we need is 15 more Masterworks, maybe not doing exactly what we are doing, but selling what we do in Craig so dollars from Denver or elsewhere come right here.”

His company partners with the community college every other year to offer advanced training for workers. Every week, he said he also holds sessions for new employees, many with no experience.

Craig will have to adapt to survive, Updike said. That’s what the city’s people have always done during hard times. He believes the town leaders, the college, and the people themselves will step up. But determination won’t matter if the dollars don’t arrive.

“There’s a reason why no dinosaurs are walking down the street,” Updike said. “When the diet changed, they couldn’t change, so they kind of just died off.”

This story is the second in a two-part series produced as part of the Higher Education Media Fellowship at the Institute for Citizens & Scholar. The Fellowship supports new reporting into issues related to postsecondary career and technical education.

Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news site covering educational change in public schools.