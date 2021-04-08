Colorado Signals An Extraordinary Wildfire Season Following Last Year’s Historic Blazes

Coloradans should brace for another formidable year of wildfires, according to an annual forecast from the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control. The report, released today, warns ongoing drought conditions could intensify throughout 2021, priming forests for another year of large, fast-moving and destructive blazes.

In previous years, Colorado’s regular fire season forecast marked the moment state officials announced their plans for the upcoming fire season. State and local officials offered a different sort of warning at the year’s briefing.

“We’re having fire years, not fire seasons anymore,” said Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control Director Mike Morgan.

Thanks to a changing climate and forest conditions, Polis said Colorado could no longer limit its plans to a limited set of months. Intensified efforts to prevent and battle fires would need to continue year-round.

“We’re really taking this proactive, preparation to a new scale to address the greater risk of wildfire,” Gov. Jared Polis said.

The setting for this year’s wildfire season is built upon prolonged drought, last year’s historically dry weather and the Earth’s warming climate. With dry soil and vegetation, fewer drought-breaking rains and snowpack melting earlier than usual, experts say the risk for wildfires is increasing.

The forecast fits with a long trend of more intense fires. Four of the five largest wildfires in state history have occurred in the last five years. The fire season is now 78 days longer than it was in the 1970s, Morgan said.

The 2021 forecast also follows one of Colorado’s most destructive wildfire seasons.