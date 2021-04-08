WATCH LIVE: President Joe Biden Announces Executive Actions On Gun Violence Prevention

They're the first major gun control measures from President Joe Biden since he took office. On Thursday, at 9:45 a.m. MT, the president will announce executive actions aimed at addressing what the White House calls a “gun violence public health epidemic."

Rep. Joe Neguse, who represents the 2nd Congressional District and Boulder will be on-hand at the White House for the announcement.