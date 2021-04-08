WATCH LIVE: President Joe Biden Announces Executive Actions On Gun Violence Prevention
They're the first major gun control measures from President Joe Biden since he took office. On Thursday, at 9:45 a.m. MT, the president will announce executive actions aimed at addressing what the White House calls a “gun violence public health epidemic."
Colorado Public Radio will carry live coverage online only. You can watch the announcement via the video stream above.
Rep. Joe Neguse, who represents the 2nd Congressional District and Boulder will be on-hand at the White House for the announcement.
Biden also is nominating David Chipman, a former federal agent and adviser at the gun control group Giffords, to be director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Biden has faced increasing pressure to act after a recent series of mass shootings, including in Boulder, but the White House has repeatedly emphasized the need for legislative action. While the House passed a background-check bill in March, gun control measures face slim prospects in an evenly divided Senate, where Republicans remain near-unified against most proposals.