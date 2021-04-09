‘How Do You Get To The End Of The Year?’: Teachers Gear Up For The Final Push Even After This Pandemic Year Took A Massive Mental Health Toll

Holly Baier laid awake in bed, her mind spinning on just one of many long, dark pandemic nights.

Her young music students had no instruments. Performances were no more. How would she teach them through a computer? Would her students, as young as 6, be able to log on? If she played them music, would they hear it? She’d never tried to play music through a computer before.

“Your mind is just going on this hamster wheel of like, ‘I want to do my best, but I've never done this before,’” said Baier, a music teacher at Mount Carbon Elementary School in Littleton. “So, there's this fear of the unknown. Then there's these high expectations for yourself and from others. There were definitely nights when I lost a lot of sleep.”

The stress from the unknown and uncertainty was so much that, like for many teachers, the exhausting year has taken a toll on Baier’s mental health. At one point, she didn’t know if she could keep teaching.

Jenny Brundin/CPR News Holly Baier teaches music to kindergarteners through fifth-graders at Mount Carbon Elementary in Littleton. The year has taught her to take care of her mental health and revise her expectations for herself and her students.

Jenny Brundin/CPR News Baier stands outside of her school Mount Carbon Elementary in Littleton. Her shoes are a constant reminder for her students. "I want them to love who they are. I'd be lying if I said it wasn't a positive reminder to myself throughout the day."

Colorado school administrators listed teachers’ mental health as the top priority for teachers in a fall survey. And the year isn’t over. Some fear the weeks until June may push some teachers to the brink, as more kids cycle back into classrooms — students with more needs, plus lots of tests and exams.

“Towards the end of the year, we get burnt out,” said Jordan Sien, a special education teacher and interventionist at Carmody Middle School in Jeffco Public Schools.

Her mental health first began to slip after she cut way back on exercising when everything shut down back in March 2020.

But both Sien and Baier have taken steps this year to strengthen their mental health, something experts say could help other teachers get through the final months of this year, process what happened, and make decisions about whether they’re ready for another challenging school year.

'I am normally a really great teacher, but I feel like I’m failing everyone right now.'

Dr. Amy Lopez has seen the ebbs and flows of teacher mental health this year up close.

She helped launch a hotline for teachers in November through the University aof Colorado’s Helen and Arthur E. Johnson Depression Center.

The calls had a strikingly similar theme.

“I’m stressed out. I can’t sleep. I can’t eat. I’m working all the time,” said Lopez, a licensed clinical social worker.

About half were considering quitting. That figure stayed the same in January. Teachers were completely overwhelmed and emotionally drained. Workloads had doubled or more. They hadn’t been trained to teach online, or teaching remotely and in-person at the same time.

“I felt like a DJ because I had two computers and my presentation projected as well for my kids on the Google Meets that I would pay attention to, and then four kids in my classroom. So, it was kind of a balancing act,” Sien said.

For many teachers like Sien, it was exhausting. The burnout came in waves. By late fall, as her school headed back into full remote learning, her morale was running low. When Sien’s stress levels rose, sleep was elusive.

Jenny Brundin/CPR News A page from music teacher Holly Baier's journal. She calls it her "SOS" list of activities she can turn to if her stress rises or mood dips that make her feel better.

“If you're not sleeping, then you're not really showing up for yourself. And if you're not showing up for yourself, and you can't show up for your kids.”

Lopez said some educators took personal responsibility that they were not able to keep up or were unable to keep their students engaged.

“They said, ‘I really don’t know what I’m doing, and I take that as a personal failure, that I don’t know what I’m doing,’” she said. “I feel like I’m a bad teacher.”

Now, in the spring, Lopez said the hotline calls are fewer, and that the theme has shifted to this:

“I’m kind of numb. I really just don’t care. I don’t want to do my work, I don’t want to interact with friends, I don’t want to go out, I really don’t want to do anything.”

Holly Baier, a 15-year educator, always had high expectations for herself and for her students. She said didn’t want the pandemic year to be “a waste.” She wanted to make sure all her students had a year’s worth of music development and to have “the best experience possible.”

“You have all these beliefs that you want to get kids to a certain level,” she said.

Then there was reality. One day one kid had a technology problem. Another kid had a technology problem on another day. One kid had a mental health issue one day. The next day, it was someone else.

Then there was the constant change, switching back and forth between remote learning, preparing asynchronous lessons, preparing live lessons for kindergarten through fifth graders — not just at her school but sometimes other schools. Remote learning was “trying to make lemonade out of lemons.”

Being constantly overwhelmed and lacking sleep made it hard to get through the day, Baier said. That’s when she reached out for help.