Back In School, The Students Of Room 132 Grow Up As The Adults Try To Understand What They’ve Lost

This is a continuing series on one of the first classrooms to go back to in-person learning – Renea Sutton’s Level 3 classroom, Room 132, at Josephine Hodgkins Leadership Academy in Westminster Public Schools.

Read Part 1, Part 2 and Part 3.

Jordynn's long hair is even longer.

Justin's lost most of his perm.

Amaya's taller.

Balentina wears glasses now.

Some of the children in Room 132 have turned nine years old since I last saw them in-person in October.

The Level 3 (like third grade) students at the Josephine Hodgkins Leadership Academy in the Westminster Public School District are thrilled to be back in class after going through remote learning part of November and all of December.

The kids crowd around me at recess to catch up, bursting to tell me about what remote learning was like, how they think they’re doing in school now, and what it feels like to be back.

“I really did not like looking at a screen all day,” said Azriel, sighing.

Jenny Brundin/CPR News Monsi, at left, and Rowan work together in small groups March 10 in Room 132 on math problems from a work book. Sutton is using more small groups in math to catch students up on math skills after several weeks of remote learning.

There’s a strong consensus. The children really disliked remote learning. They said it was harder and they didn’t learn as much. And for many kids, home is home and school is school, making it hard to focus.

“I couldn’t imagine school at my house because it’s my house and I can’t imagine school there,” said Justin, the boy who lost some of his curls.

Some of them said it was hard relying on siblings and parents for help.

“Some of my family is from Mexico, and they don’t speak English that much, so it’s kind of complicated,” said one boy.

Several national studies show student learning has regressed. One study released in December estimated the pandemic shut down last spring set students back several months in math. But the adults and children at Josephine Hodgkins Leadership Academy said the “lost learning” narrative dominating headlines is too simplistic.

True, there are some academic skills the kids don’t have that they’d typically have at this time of year. But teachers say they’ve gained a lot of skills too. With less than two months left in school, Renea Sutton is determined to do the best she can with the time she has left.

Jenny Brundin/CPR News The students in Room 132 eat lunch together on March 10. "Now that we're not just looking at a screen all day and we actually get to see each other and sit by each other at lunch, I think we have more of a friendship than when we were on Zoom," said one of them, Amaya.

'It’s probably not feasible to get through everything this year.'

Sutton is relieved to be back.

“It is way better,” she said. “I don’t love the mask, but it’s still way better than trying to teach through a little box.”

After spending the first week or so reconnecting, focusing on students' social and emotional needs, going over norms, procedures, and expectations, the school pivoted quickly back into academics.