Centura Health Pulls Johnson & Johnson Vaccine From 3 Mass Vaccination Sites
Centura Health will no longer offer the one-shot, Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at three mass vaccination sites as of Saturday.
In statement, Centura said the decision to stop offering the one-shot vaccine was based on a national shortage and adverse reactions that were reported earlier this week at a vaccination site.
Eleven people reported feeling adverse effects, including nausea and dizziness, after receiving the shot at Centura’s Commerce City site on April 7. Some 1,700 people were vaccinated that day.
More than 24,000 people were scheduled to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine between April 10 and 14 at the three sites: Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City; Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs; and Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo, according to a statement from Centura Health.
Those appointments will remain the same, but recipients will get the Pfizer two-dose vaccine and will be scheduled for their second dose at the same location and time.
Next week, there will be 86 percent fewer Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses allocated to states, according to NPR. Supply of the one-dose vaccine has been bumpy since it received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration in late February.
Centura Health will continue to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in its ambulatory care and physician clinic settings. As well as at the weekend vaccination events at the World Arena in Colorado Springs and the state fairgrounds in Pueblo.
“Right now, our priority is to take care of our neighbors currently scheduled to ensure they are able to get vaccinated,” Dr. Shauna Gulley, MD, Centura Senior Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer, said in the statement. “We appreciate your patience as we make this transition. We remain committed to vaccinating all residents in Colorado and western Kansas as soon as possible, and one of the best ways to protect yourself and help end this pandemic is to get your vaccine.”
Patients impacted by the rescheduling will receive an email, text message or both. If registered patients are unable to attend their appointment or need to re-schedule, Centura Health instructs them to call 855-882-8065. The phone line is open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.