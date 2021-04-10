Centura Health Pulls Johnson & Johnson Vaccine From 3 Mass Vaccination Sites

Centura Health will no longer offer the one-shot, Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at three mass vaccination sites as of Saturday.

In statement, Centura said the decision to stop offering the one-shot vaccine was based on a national shortage and adverse reactions that were reported earlier this week at a vaccination site.

Eleven people reported feeling adverse effects, including nausea and dizziness, after receiving the shot at Centura’s Commerce City site on April 7. Some 1,700 people were vaccinated that day.

More than 24,000 people were scheduled to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine between April 10 and 14 at the three sites: Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City; Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs; and Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo, according to a statement from Centura Health.

Those appointments will remain the same, but recipients will get the Pfizer two-dose vaccine and will be scheduled for their second dose at the same location and time.