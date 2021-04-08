COVID Vaccine Clinics Will Continue After Mild Adverse Reactions At Centura’s Commerce City Site

The clinics were ruled safe to continue after officials reviewed vaccine doses and the reactions.

About 600 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were briefly pulled from distribution while the reactions are investigated by Centura and the state.

By Thursday evening, state health officials said they were confident there was nothing wrong with the vaccine and that clinics would go forward.

“After reviewing each patient’s symptoms, analyzing other vaccinations from the same lot of the vaccine and speaking with the CDC to confirm our findings, we are confident in saying that there is no reason for concern,” said Dr. Eric France, chief medical officer for the state health department.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration checked the records on the two lots of Johnson & Johnson vaccine used Wednesday at the clinic and found no pattern of similar reactions anywhere else in the nation.

Centura says the clinics will continue, and they plan to administer Johnson & Johnson vaccines at weekend events at World Arena in Colorado Springs and the state fairgrounds in Pueblo.

There were a handful of other mild adverse reactions to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on previous days.

Centura was administering the one-shot vaccine. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is the third formulation to be delivered and distributed in the U.S., after those from Pfizer Biontech and Moderna.

A spokeswoman said it was the third day Centura had given the J&J vaccine at the mass vaccination site in Commerce City. She said on Monday, four people had adverse reactions, and on Tuesday, the number was eight.

Gulley said the mild reactions Wednesday showed up soon after the shot was given. People are asked to stay 15 to 30 minutes after vaccination to be observed.

“All of these occurrences were in that period of time. So I think the vaccination was likely safe and effective for everyone who received it successfully,” Gulley said.

Centura said the number of patients who complained of the side effects was 0.62 percent of those receiving the vaccine Wednesday.

Centura medical staff were alerted about the first adverse event at about 11 a.m. Wednesday.

“Over the ensuing few hours, there were additional events that came forward, and before three o'clock, we had chosen to pause,” Gulley said.