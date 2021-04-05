A Federal Mass COVID Vaccination Site Is Opening In Pueblo County In Mid-April

A new federal community vaccination site opens mid-April in Pueblo County, a partnership between the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM). It is slated to be an eight-week pilot effort.

The site, located at the Colorado State Fairgrounds, was previously a COVID-19 testing location. In mid-March, it transitioned to a drive-through vaccine clinic run by both the state and Centura Health, one of six community vaccination sites across Colorado operated by the state.

FEMA is also planning to launch mobile vaccination clinics to help reach rural counties in Southern Colorado, including Alamosa, Las Animas and Saguache. The two efforts together mean vaccination capacity will nearly double from around 1,750 a day to 3,000 a day.