It’s Now Required In Colorado To Safely Store Your Guns And To Report Lost And Stolen Firearms

Democratic Gov. Jared Polis signed two bills into law Monday that both aim to reduce gun violence.

One, known as the “Isabella Joy Thallas Act” requires people to report lost and stolen firearms. Thallas was a 21-year-old Denver woman who was murdered with a stolen rifle as she and her boyfriend were walking his dog. Her sister, brother, grandmother and mother watched Polis sign the bill into law.

“It's not just about her,” said her mother, Ana Thallas. She said she’s worried about children staying safe in schools, grocery stores, and shopping malls. “The gun violence is out of control. Somebody has to do something, but what saddens me and hurts the most is that it takes a mother of a murdered daughter to stand up and speak and try and make a change and a difference in this state.”

The new law only carries a minimal fine, so backers hope its true impact will be in raising awareness through education and outreach.