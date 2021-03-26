Colorado has experienced some of the most high-profile mass shootings in U.S. history. From Columbine to Aurora, dozens upon dozens of families have had their worlds upended by the barrel of a gun.

And this week the state was again put in the national spotlight after a 21-year-old gunman allegedly shot and killed 10 people, including one police officer, at a King Soopers in Boulder.

This most recent shooting has Coloradoans grieving for our neighbors.

It’s also left us with a lot of questions.

Many of us are understably again left wondering how this can keep happening. Is more gun reform the answer? Do we need more mental health funding? Is the crisis in our laws or our morals?

Gun owners around the state have questions and concerns about what any new laws will mean for their access to firearms, and the constitutional right to bear arms.

We’re wondering the same things you are. We want to keep this conversation going not for the sake of sensationalism but because we need answers.

Before we can get those answers, we need a space where anyone can ask their most pressing questions, or what feels like basic questions, without judgment.

That’s why we want to pose a simple request for our readers and listeners: What do you want to know about firearms and gun laws in Colorado?

We want to hear your questions, comments and concerns — be they about the number of guns per capita in Colorado to what bills the state legislature may be considering. Maybe you just need to sound off.

We can get stuck in the same old weeds of argument again or we can sprout new ideas that may lead to meaningful discussions that could help stop this from happening again.

So whether you’re new to the state, a longtime resident or are a Colorado lifer, we want to hear from you.

