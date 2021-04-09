Effort To Pursue Assault-Style Weapons Ban Lacks Key Allies At The Colorado Capitol

Any major push to pass an assault-style weapon's ban in Colorado is looking increasingly less likely, with the legislature's highest-profile advocate for stricter gun laws saying now isn't the time.

“It diverts all of the attention,” said Democratic Rep. Tom Sullivan of Centennial.

Instead, Sullivan wants to focus efforts on policies he believes would be more effective at preventing gun violence. Technology, he said, can circumvent bans on specific types of weapons.

“They work around it, with printers at home, or ordering piece by piece, that has no serial number on it,” he said. “And they manufacture something that could be deemed an assault weapon.”

Sullivan got involved with politics after his son Alex was killed in the 2012 Aurora theater shooting. He's sponsored several gun bills, including Colorado’s 2019 red flag law and one this session to require people to report lost and stolen firearms. He worries that if members of his party introduced a bill to ban assault-style weapons, it will make it harder to pass other reforms.

“I've had this conversation, since the day Alex was murdered,” Sullivan said about the debate about what policies to push for. “It’s a slow process, again, like all of the major changing legislation that is gripping our country, from voters rights and women's rights and LGBTQ rights, civil rights and racial equality. Those all take a lot of time. And, you know, I believe that we're on the right path.”