It’s Official: Colorado Will Get Another Congressional District

Colorado will be getting an eighth congressional seat in 2022.

While long suspected, the Census Bureau confirmed the additional seat when it released the nationwide apportionment count Monday.

Every ten years the apportionment count reallocates the 435 seats in the House of Representatives based on where the population has grown or shrunk. Colorado’s population growth over the past decade enabled it to just squeak in, nabbing the 432nd spot. In a show of how close the numbers were, it was a mere 89 person difference that cost New York a seat.

This eighth district will give Colorado slightly more say in the House, and an additional vote for president in the Electoral College. The last time Colorado gained a congressional seat was in the 2000 census.

Rep. Diana DeGette, the dean of the Colorado delegation, said it was great news for the state. “The more votes we have in the U.S. House of Representatives, the more we can do for Colorado,” she said in a tweet.

An Independent Redistricting Commission will be responsible for drawing up the new lines for Colorado’s congressional districts, including deciding where this new 8th District will be formed. The panel is already in the early stages of its work, and commissioners have been concerned that the delay in final census data will make that effort more difficult, and possibly vulnerable to legal challenges.