Colorado’s Independent Redistricting Commission Removes Its Chairman For Posts On Election Rigging And Coronavirus

The first meetings of Colorado’s independent congressional redistricting commission were supposed to be about dry, bureaucratic tasks — like hiring attorneys and adopting rules of order.

Instead, the group spent nearly two hours on Monday stripping its newly appointed chairman, Danny Moore, of his leadership role because of his public comments questioning the results of the 2020 election and his description of COVID-19 as a “Chinese” virus.

Moore, an entrepreneur and a Republican, is one of 12 bipartisan commissioners who are responsible for drawing a new electoral map for Colorado’s congressional districts. The other commissioners appointed him as chair last month; soon after, 9News and other outlets reported on Moore’s earlier social media posts about the election.

“By any account, the election of 2020 will go down as the most questioned election in our country’s history,” he wrote in January in a post reviewed by Colorado Public Radio News.

“What we know for sure is that mass mail-in ballots can be controlled by the people you give them too [sic] (the Postman, ballot counters.) Once you hand them over you lose any voice you thought you had,” the post continued.

There is no credible evidence of widespread election corruption.