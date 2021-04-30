As Wildfire Season Approaches, Republicans And Democrats Remain Divided Over How To Fight It

Congressional leaders agree the western United States is at dire risk of destructive wildfires but continue to spar over who or what is to blame for their increased threat.

The gap was evident during a hearing Thursday by the U.S. House Subcommittee on National Parks, Forests and Public Lands, chaired by Democratic Colorado Rep. Joe Neguse. In his new role, Neguse has emphasized the need to improve response to wildfires, particularly on preventing massive ones from growing and ravaging states.

Democrats said the effect of climate change fueling bigger, less predictable wildfires should not be overlooked. Republicans said it is the federal approach to fire prevention over the last few decades that has crowded forests with dense, overgrown trees.

A panel consisting of forest and land experts, a former firefighter and a rancher called on Congress to put more funding and resources toward fire mitigation, improve pay and working conditions for wildland firefighters, give more decision-making authority to regional governments and set more prescribed burns.

Dave Daley, a California rancher who lost most of his cow herd during the North Complex Fire last year, urged the legislators to take action.

“This isn’t about retreating to corners about who’s right. This is about finding solutions,” he told lawmakers. “Particularly federally, we have to work on an agenda, and it doesn’t deal with the tragic realities of what I saw and witnessed.”