To Boost Enrollment After A Pandemic Hit, Colorado Community Colleges Turn To Adult Students

Twenty years after obtaining her high school diploma, Katie Rodriguez is about to graduate from community college with an associate degree in early childhood education.

After working as a veterinary technician for more than a decade and starting a family, she decided to pursue a career in teaching. When her employer told her she needed to get a teaching degree, she enrolled at Front Range Community College.

She said she chose a community college over a four-year institution because it saved her money.

“Financial aid is a lot more helpful when they're like ‘Oh, look at her advanced age, let's give this woman some money for school and help her out,’” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez is part of a very important demographic for community colleges. After the 2008 recession, the number of students enrolling in two-year institutions surged. Most of that increase came from older adults looking to begin a second career following the financial crisis.

Paolo Zialcita/CPR News Katie Rodriguez, a second-year student pursuing her associate degree in early childhood education, sits in a classroom at Front Range Community College's Westminster campus. April 23, 2021.

Colorado Community College System chancellor Joe Garcia thought that same surge would happen at the height of the pandemic, when unemployment reached historic highs.

“Clearly that didn't happen,” he said. “And I think the reason was the uncertainty around COVID, whether it was going to be short-lived and whether we'd be back to normal in a couple of months and people would get their jobs back. So I think there was a certain amount of fear and uncertainty that we haven't seen in previous economic downturns."

Enrollment across the community college system is down about 10 percent this year. Garcia is hopeful it will return to normal, but he fears high school graduates may have lost interest in education during the pandemic.

“We hear from our friends in the K-12 world that high school engagement, especially for juniors and seniors, was down, that students weren't participating regularly. They weren't getting good grades, they weren't attending classes. And so we think they're going to be a lot of students who just aren't going to be showing up,” Garcia said.