Colorado Needs More Skilled Workers But The State Provides Little Help To Adults Seeking A Degree

Three-quarters of all Colorado jobs require education beyond high school. But only about half of the state’s adults have the necessary schooling.

The state’s master plan hopes to improve that picture, by equipping 66 percent of residents with a college degree or certificate by 2025 — but doesn’t spell out how to finance that. In fact, Colorado doesn’t track how much it spends on career training at colleges.

School leaders say there’s not enough money to meet state goals.

Without a concerted effort to educate an older demographic, the state won’t be able to meet the demands of employers. And with the state focusing most of its job-training efforts on high school students, adults, especially those who are low-income, must find their way on their own.

Plenty of options for older students. Few resources to find them.

Too many Coloradans can identify with Browning’s experience.

When she attended Concorde Career College, she didn’t know about the many less expensive options at the state’s public colleges. The private college had popped up first in a Google search, was close to her home, and made enrolling in its medical assistant program easy.

After Browning graduated, despite having earned A’s in her courses, she failed the test to earn her license. She didn’t feel prepared. Needing work, she took a job in a laboratory, again earning $14 an hour. She realized even retaking and passing the test wouldn’t open many doors.

“When I started looking at the numbers, there was no room for medical assistants to grow,” she said.

Victoria Browning ran into numerous obstacles navigating college to get training that would prop up her family.

Now, at age 33, she said she is still in debt about $15,000 for that degree.

While community colleges are more affordable than private schools like the one Browning attended, public schools have few resources for marketing themselves.

The state directs most of its efforts to trying to attract high schoolers to college, said Joe Garcia, Colorado Community College System chancellor.

So when older students seek college options, they may find little information.

“We do need to be more focused on the working adult. I think we do it better than the four-year schools,” Garcia said, “but we don’t do it well enough.”

Finding a school isn’t intuitive, college leaders say. Many people also may not know what they need to do to enroll and graduate.

Dana Davis, a former high school counselor who now helps students at the Community College of Aurora, said many people believe that older students have it all figured out. After all, they have years of experience navigating various life situations.

“I think one of the main factors why we don’t have as many resources is we kind of just let adults do their own thing. We say, ‘You’re a student, you’re an adult’ and just believe that they know what they’re doing,” Davis said. “But many don’t know, especially a lot of them that are first-generation students.”

More education equals more opportunity for older students.

When Browning enrolled at the Community College of Aurora, she was looking for an education that would help pull her out of poverty.

She watched her parents, who are immigrants, struggle to make ends meet while working minimum-wage jobs. Browning knew more training meant higher pay. So no matter the obstacles, she was determined to graduate.

“I had kids,” Browning said. “I didn’t have any other option. I didn’t have an opportunity to say I could not do this. Like, what am I going to do? Am I going to be homeless or am I going to be on welfare forever?”

When she did graduate the second time, she got a job in health care at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. The job initially paid 25 cents less than she had been making. There was, however, a chance to later earn more.

Since then, she’s been promoted multiple times, doubling her hourly wage.