COVID Changed What Going Into The Office Looks Like. There’s No Clear Path To Return

The pandemic has changed us. It’s changed the way we interact with each other, it’s changed how we go out in public, it’s changed how we shop — and it has certainly changed the way we work, in and out of the office.

Now, more and more people are getting fully vaccinated, but going back is proving to be complicated. Some people like or need remote work and some companies like the idea of paying for less office space. Others need a lunch crowd to survive. And some workers never left the buildings their jobs are in. The one thing that is certain is that this is uncharted territory.

In the coming months, business reporter Sarah Mulholland will be reporting on all facets of the return to the office — what it means for companies, employees, essential staff, and the small business owners, baristas and waiters nearby.

Colorado companies are facing the big question about how to bring people back to the office now that vaccinations are widely available across the state.

At this point, a lot of companies are still trying to figure out what the new normal will look like. But just about every business leader uses the same word to discuss their nascent plans — flexibility.

What does that actually mean? It’s hard to pin down, according to Cindi Fukami, a professor in the department of business management at University of Denver.

“Flexibility for one person is ambiguity for another. So the word flexibility doesn’t typically inspire a lot of assurance,” she said. “You use the word flexibility when there’s so much uncertainty you can’t make hard and fast rules.”