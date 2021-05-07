An Experimental Drop-In Center Meant A World Of Difference For LGBTQ And Homeless Youth In El Paso County During The Pandemic

During the worst of the pandemic, two youth organizations in Colorado Springs partnered to create a temporary drop-in center for homeless, LGBTQ and other at-risk youth. When they tracked what happened to those youth, it led to a push for a permanent solution.

The drop-in area belongs to Inside Out, an LGBTQ youth services organization that’s the only one of its kind in El Paso County.

“My favorite thing about the drop-in spaces is it's so gay,” said Jessie Pocock, executive director of Inside Out Youth Services. “We have trans flags and Black Lives Matter flags and gay flags, like, all over the facility. We have posters that say, ‘Make America Gay Again.’”

But it’s not just the welcoming atmosphere and inclusivity of the space that’s had an impact. For the past four months, it’s given youth living on the streets a warm place to go for food, clothing and safe adults who could help them with their next steps.

“El Paso County has had one of the highest rates of youth suicide in the nation,” Pocock said. “A young person who has a connection with one trusted adult, it doesn't matter who it is, is five times less likely to attempt suicide.”

During those months when the drop-in space was open, 124 youth without homes used the space, and of those, 35 of them, or 28 percent, exited homelessness, according to the organization's internal data. That’s six times the number who left the streets in the same period the previous year.

“Drop-in centers and street outreach teams are really among the most effective ways to reach young people living outside and the drop-in centers are really considered a national best practice,” said Andy Petersen, director of development at The PLACE. “And now we have the local data to prove that it works right here in Colorado Springs.”

The PLACE offers outreach programs to try to help youth out of homelessness.