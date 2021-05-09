Shooting At Colorado Springs Birthday Party Kills Seven People, Including Suspected Gunman

Gov. Jared Polis released a statement about the shooting, saying it's especially devastating on Mother's Day.

“Multiple lives were taken today by this terrible act of violence. Families torn apart, and at a birthday party no less. My deepest condolences and prayers are with the victims, their families, and everyone else impacted by this tragedy,” Polis said.

Jerilee Bennett, courtesy of The Gazette Family and friends mourned near the scene where seven people died in a mass shooting early Sunday morning in Colorado Springs on May 9, 2021. Police believe that the shooter was one of those that was dead. The shooting happened in the early morning hours inside the Canterbury Manufactured Home Community off of Powers Blvd.

In a statement, Colorado Springs Police Chief Vince Niski said his department will do everything they can to find answers for grieving family members.

"From the officers who responded to the shooting to the investigators still on scene, we are all left incredibly shaken," Niski wrote. "When these types of unspeakable acts happen, there is nothing that can be done to fully rebuild what was lost or replace those who are no longer with us."

The Gazette in Colorado Springs reports it is the deadliest shooting in city history.

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers called the violence senseless and said he is keeping first responders in his prayers, as well as those who lost family.

"We ask the public’s patience with the investigation and we seek the sensitivity of our media partners as CSPD completes a thorough investigation,” Suthers said in a statement.

The police department is asking anyone with information about the crime to call them at 719-444-7000.

The mass shooting comes less than two months after a gunman killed 10 people, and attempted to kill almost two dozen others, at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder. Police are still looking for a connection between the suspect and the supermarket, as well as a motive, in that case.

The Colorado Springs incident marks the thirteenth mass killing nationwide in 2021, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass murder as four or more people killed.