New Charges Against Boulder Shooting Suspect Allege He Fired On Police Officers, Had An Illegally Large Magazine
Boulder prosecutors have added 44 additional criminal charges against the man accused of killing 10 people in a Boulder grocery store -- including 20 attempted murder charges for other victims who were in the parking lot and inside the store and several charges alleging the gunman had an illegally sized ammunition magazine.
Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 22, remains in custody and was already facing 10 first-degree murder charges for allegedly storming a south Boulder King Soopers in March and killing customers, employees and a Boulder police officer.
The attempted murder counts listed in an amended charging document obtained by CPR detail the breadth of the victims and the number of store workers, customers and law enforcement officers who were in danger on March 22.
Some of the attempted murder victims were very close to where shots were fired, either in the parking lot or inside the store, while prosecutors say others were shot at by the gunman, but not injured.
An additional 19 people were named as victims in the new charges -- including 11 responding police officers and sheriff’s deputies who engaged in a firefight with the gunman inside the store.
Prosecutors also added 10 additional charges alleging the gunman possessed an illegally large gun magazine, and used it in the fatal shootings. In Colorado, it is a crime to own or use magazines that hold more than 15 rounds -- anything larger than that is considered a “large-capacity” magazine, which was banned by state lawmakers.
Boulder law enforcement officers and prosecutors will hold a press briefing on Thursday to provide more details on the shooting and the investigation.
Alissa has a court appearance next month in Boulder.
He was shot by officers during the March 22 firefight in the store and was treated at a local hospital before he was turned over to authorities.
One of his public defenders, Kathryn Herold, said in his last court appearance days after the shooting that they were evaluating Alissa for an unspecified mental illness.
The people killed in the shooting include: Boulder Officer Eric Talley, 51, Denny Stong, 20, Neven Stanisic, 23, Rikki Olds, 25, Tralona Bartkowiak, 49, Suzanne Fountain, 59, Teri Leiker, 51, Kevin Mahoney, 61, Lynn Murray, 62, and Jodi Waters, 65.
Editor’s Note: CPR News includes the name of an alleged shooter only when it is critical to the story.