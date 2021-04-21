New Charges Against Boulder Shooting Suspect Allege He Fired On Police Officers, Had An Illegally Large Magazine

Boulder prosecutors have added 44 additional criminal charges against the man accused of killing 10 people in a Boulder grocery store -- including 20 attempted murder charges for other victims who were in the parking lot and inside the store and several charges alleging the gunman had an illegally sized ammunition magazine.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 22, remains in custody and was already facing 10 first-degree murder charges for allegedly storming a south Boulder King Soopers in March and killing customers, employees and a Boulder police officer.

The attempted murder counts listed in an amended charging document obtained by CPR detail the breadth of the victims and the number of store workers, customers and law enforcement officers who were in danger on March 22.

Some of the attempted murder victims were very close to where shots were fired, either in the parking lot or inside the store, while prosecutors say others were shot at by the gunman, but not injured.