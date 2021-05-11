WATCH LIVE: Gov. Polis To Give Updates On Colorado’s Pandemic Response And Vaccine Rollout

By Colorado Public Radio Staff
May 11, 2021
Colorado Governor Jared Polis heads out of a news conference about efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the state during a news conference Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at the Governor's Mansion in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled provide an update on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic and vaccination efforts on Tuesday at 12:15 p.m. from the carriage house of the Governor's Residence at Boettcher Mansion.

CPR News will carry live coverage online only. There will be no radio coverage of Polis' remarks. Watch the video below or watch it on our Facebook page.

Earlier this week, we learned how much each Colorado county will receive from state and local pandemic relief funding. Unemployment payouts in the state are down 40 percent since the introduction of ID.me – is it stopping scammers or blocking benefits?

Note: The governor's briefings don't always start on time.

