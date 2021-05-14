Colorado Man Arrested In Denver For Allegedly Storming U.S. Capitol And Nancy Pelosi’s Office

Among the videos Hunter Palm turned over to the FBI, one allegedly shows him joining a crowd on the way to Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office. Near him, someone can be heard saying, "We're gonna kill her." As they reach the door of her office, another shouts, "Come on you (expletive) Pelosi, get the (expletive) outta here.”

Once inside the Speaker's conference room, Palm approaches a locked laptop, asking people around him, "who's good at hacking? Who's good at hacking?" Photos from others in the crowd show him sitting with his feet up on the conference table, wrapped in a version of the American flag. The video captures him saying, "I think I like my new dining table. I pay for it."