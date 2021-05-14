In Colorado, “If You’re Vaccinated, You Don’t Need To Wear A Mask,” Polis Says
After a nudge from federal health officials, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Friday dropped the remaining mask requirements in the state, even as COVID-19 case numbers here remain among the highest in the nation.
“If you’re vaccinated, you don’t need to wear a mask at all,” Polis said. But he added that if you are not vaccinated the state will continue to “suggest” that you wear a mask when indoor around strangers.
Masks may still be required at events with more than 500 people, and will be required for most schools, childcare and health care settings and in any other business that requires them. But now even teachers and students who are fully vaccinated can ditch the mask for the last few weeks of school if their school district agrees, even inside the school if they choose.
“This is certainly a big step,” Polis said. “We have reached a level of immunization where the pandemic isn’t over, but we are safer.”
Colorado's universal face covering requirement has been in effect in one form or another since July 16 of last year, making Friday's announcement a milestone in the recovery from the pandemic. Some government workers, and those in critical businesses have been required to wear masks even longer, since last April.
But the revocation comes as Colorado, with a recent daily average of 24 new cases per 100,000 residents, is tied with Michigan for the most concerning rate in the nation. That number is actually a decrease over recent weeks, a trend Polis and state health officials have ascribed to increased acceptance of vaccinations, not mask wearing or social distancing.
But hotspots remain. With more than 200 cases reported on Wednesday in both Adams and Arapahoe Counties, they had one of the state’s highest daily averages, just as their shared health department plans to eliminate all COVID-19 restrictions beginning Sunday.
By Sunday evening, most metro Denver counties, along with Larimer, Broomfield and Clear Creek will have eliminated all COVID-19 restrictions, many of which have been in place for more than a year.
With 81 percent of the state’s acute care hospital beds already in use, and more than 600 still hospitalized with COVID-19, the elimination of restrictions comes with some risk of a virus resurgence. But a full re-opening of the economy also puts some pressure on the nearly 50 percent of Coloradans who have not yet been vaccinated, and will now need to be if they want to safely resume their pre-pandemic lives without extraordinary protective measures.
Businesses retain the right to require masks for the protection of customers and employees. Polis said he will continue to carry a mask in his pocket, and politely put it on if asked by a business owner.
"There will be many businesses that continue to do that," Polis noted. "Perhaps your local grocery store for the next few weeks, perhaps other businesses that are frequented by others."
The restrictions on gatherings of more than 500 people, which have been occurring through waivers issued by the state health department, are now set to expire on June 1. After that, concerts, sporting events and other big summer gatherings could proceed more or less normally. Polis repeatedly used that incentive to persuade the unvaccinated to join those who have gotten protection.
"I know that those who remain unvaccinated will make the right choice to wear a mask," Polis said. "And of course the even more important choice to get protected as quickly as possible."
This is a developing story and will be updated.