Gov. Jared Polis said Tuesday that mass COVID vaccine sites in Denver, Pueblo and Larimer County will now offer show-up, no-appointment-needed COVID-19 prevention injections.



“We're really redoubling our call to all Coloradans to get vaccinated,” Polis said. “It's easier than ever before. It's free. It's quick. It's easy.”

The move comes at another key moment in the state’s pandemic response. The state is in the midst of a fourth wave of cases. Polis announced 1,963 Coloradans had tested positive over the last day and 553 people are now hospitalized with COVID-19. That’s up 43 in one day and the highest number since late January.

“This is very much a race against the clock,” Polis said, adding that roughly a third of the state’s adults are now fully vaccinated, and just over half of adults have gotten a first shot. He said more than 65 percent of people over 60 are fully vaccinated, leading to fewer people in that age group getting sick enough to require hospitalization.

But Polis noted “we have more and more people in the hospital in their 30s and 40s and 50s and 20s.”

In the week of Jan. 10, people 20 to 59 made up 38 percent of new COVID-19 admissions to hospitals. In the week of April 11, that percentage had grown to 59 percent as older age groups embraced vaccines, which only recently became available to Coloradans 16 to 50.

The state epidemiologist offered new information about the percentage of people who tested positive for COVID-19 -after- getting vaccinated in Colorado. Dr. Rachel Herlihy said that number is very small.

The state examined data on “breakthrough cases” from one week in early April. Among nearly a million fully vaccinated people just 140 people later tested positive for the virus--which is a rate of far less than one percent: 0.014 percent. Herlihy showed a slide to reporters noting that it works out to one in seven thousand.

“Vaccination is going to be our ticket out of this pandemic,” said Herlihy.

Herlihy said those who are fully vaccinated were nearly 95 percent less likely to get a positive test than those who are unvaccinated, which is in line with national studies.

The governor stressed the importance now of younger Coloradans getting vaccinated.

“Now it's your turn. We have enough for you. Show up and get it. You're not just protecting yourself because yes, this virus can take down perfectly healthy people in their twenties or thirties, that are healthy one day and on a ventilator a week later,” Polis said. “That's why it's important for everybody 16 and up to get vaccinated. And the sooner that we can do that, the sooner we can put this pandemic behind us in Colorado history.”

Here's where you can walk-in to get your COVID shot without an appointment:

Denver: Ball Arena Parking Lot

1000 Chopper Cir, Denver

Drive-thru site

9 a.m. - 7 p.m., Monday thru Friday

Vaccines available: Pfizer, Moderna

More information

Larimer County: The Ranch

5280 Arena Circle, Loveland

Drive-thru site

10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday thru Saturday

Vaccines available: Pfizer, Moderna

More information

Pueblo County: Colorado State Fairgrounds

1001 Beulah Ave, Pueblo

Drive-thru site

9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Friday thru Monday

Vaccines available: Pfizer

More information

The state has two other large, community vaccination sites — one in Mesa County, at the Grand Junction Convention Center, and one at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Adam's County. At these locations, an appointment may be required.