Win VIP Tickets To Central City Opera At Levitt Pavilion!

CPR Classical Presents Central City Opera at Levitt Pavilion on Sunday, May 23 at 2:00 p.m.! We want YOU to be sitting in the VIP area so you'll have the best seat when we greet you from the stage. We're giving away a "VIP Pod," which includes four adult tickets and up to two children 9 and under in the most prime location in front of the stage. Central City Opera will be performing "Opera Hits with the Grande Orquesta Navarre." The event takes place at Levitt's open-air, socially distanced lawn amphitheater in Ruby Hill Park.

For more information on this event and Levitt Pavilion's COVID-19 guidelines, visit their website.

Enter to win using the form below by signing up for CPR Classical's monthly e-newsletter. (You may unsubscribe at any time.) Already subscribe to the newsletter? Please still fill out the form below to enter. Entries must be in by 5 p.m. on May 19, and winners will be contacted on May 20.

More detail on Levitt's VIP PODS:

VIP PODS are available in the lower bowl which offers premium viewing and a separate VIP line for beverages. Each POD holds 4 adults max - 6 total occupants max with children under 9 (attendees 10+ are counted as adults).