Two Loveland Police Officers Involved In Forceful Arrest Of 73-Year-Old Woman With Dementia Criminally Charged

Two former Loveland Police officers who forcefully arrested Karen Garner, a 73-year-old woman with dementia, last year have been criminally charged and have warrants out for their arrest.

“I was able to review dozens of witnesses, interviews, scores of records, phone calls, reports, and photographs, hours of audio and video, and a host of additional evidence, which led me to the decisions I'm making here today,” said Gordon McLaughlin, district attorney for the Eighth Judicial District of Colorado.

Austin Hopp was charged with assault in the second degree causing a serious bodily injury to an at-risk victim, attempting to influence a public servant, both are felonies, and official misconduct, a misdemeanor. Daria Jalali was charged with failure to report excessive use of force, failure to intervene in a use of excessive force, and official misconduct, all misdemeanors.

The first two of Jalali's charges are the result of new criminal statutes passed in Senate Bill 271, the police accountability bill. Without those changes, McLaughlin said “that would have made this case significantly more difficult to prosecute.

Both resigned last month.

Garner suffered a fractured arm and dislocated shoulder during the arrest, according to a lawsuit filed against the police department on behalf of Garner. In photos from a press release, the back of Garner’s arms and her wrists were badly bruised.