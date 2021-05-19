Two Loveland Police Officers Involved In Forceful Arrest Of 73-Year-Old Woman With Dementia Criminally Charged
Two former Loveland Police officers who forcefully arrested Karen Garner, a 73-year-old woman with dementia, last year have been criminally charged and have warrants out for their arrest.
“I was able to review dozens of witnesses, interviews, scores of records, phone calls, reports, and photographs, hours of audio and video, and a host of additional evidence, which led me to the decisions I'm making here today,” said Gordon McLaughlin, district attorney for the Eighth Judicial District of Colorado.
Austin Hopp was charged with assault in the second degree causing a serious bodily injury to an at-risk victim, attempting to influence a public servant, both are felonies, and official misconduct, a misdemeanor. Daria Jalali was charged with failure to report excessive use of force, failure to intervene in a use of excessive force, and official misconduct, all misdemeanors.
The first two of Jalali's charges are the result of new criminal statutes passed in Senate Bill 271, the police accountability bill. Without those changes, McLaughlin said “that would have made this case significantly more difficult to prosecute.
Garner suffered a fractured arm and dislocated shoulder during the arrest, according to a lawsuit filed against the police department on behalf of Garner. In photos from a press release, the back of Garner’s arms and her wrists were badly bruised.
McLaughlin made the announcement Wednesday during a press conference with Fort Collins Police Chief Jeff Swoboda, whose department led the Critical Incident Response Team independent investigation of the arrest.
Two detectives and one detective sergeant led the investigation, which took a month to complete.
“I want to take just a moment to thank the detectives who left no stone unturned in this case,” Swoboda said during the press conference. “Investigations are generally more difficult anytime there's a delay between the incident and the investigation. However, the professionalism, the skill of these detectives have produced a report that clearly outlines exactly what occurred that day.”
Garner was arrested in June 2020 after she left a local Walmart without paying for a T-shirt, soda, candy and wipe-refills, totaling $13.88 according to the suit. Walmart employees stopped her as she left the store and retrieved the items but did not let Garner pay for them.
As she was walking home picking wildflowers, Hopp stopped her and approached her. When she turned away from him and indicated she did not understand him, he grabbed her and pushed her to the ground. Court documents say Hopp “violently assaulted her, twisting her arms behind her back, throwing her to the ground and handcuffing her.”
In addition to her dementia, Garner also has sensory aphasia, which causes her difficulty in communicating and understanding others, according to the suit.
The family of Garner and her lawyer are set to host a press conference this afternoon at 3:30 p.m. The Loveland Police Department will also host a separate press conference.
This is a developing story and will be updated.