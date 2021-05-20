Here Are The Facts About Getting COVID After You’ve Been Vaccinated

It started with a minor headache felt by Pinto’s girlfriend, Alexa Lorillard. Then, Pinto started feeling it too.

“We felt every possible symptom under a COVID checklist. We were exhausted. We had these terrible aches, and a cough,” Pinto said.

A test confirmed they both had COVID-19. Pinto was surprised, especially since he thought he was protected.

“We felt like we didn’t do anything that crazy,” Pinto said. “And then we were sick.”

Pinto didn’t get as sick as his girlfriend and while they both lost their sense of smell and taste, he got his back more quickly. He attributes that to having been fully vaccinated.

If a vaccinated person catches COVID, their cases are generally milder.

Like Pinto, a small percentage of those fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will get sick but there’s evidence vaccines will make the illness less serious.

“We expect some breakthrough cases,” said Dr. Sean O’Leary, a pediatrician in Denver who is vice chairman of the committee on infectious diseases for the American Academy of Pediatrics. “But for the people who do [have breakthrough cases], their cases are generally mild and they tend to be less likely to spread the infection to others.”

Dr. O’Leary notes he hasn’t seen or heard of any breakthrough cases among his 16- and 17-year-old patients who’ve been eligible for the vaccine for a while, though it’s a small sample since younger patients 12 and over just recently became eligible.

State data confirms these breakthrough cases are rare. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, just one in about 1,100 of those who have been fully vaccinated in the state have contracted COVID-19. Still, if vaccinated people are suspicious they’ve contracted the virus, they should be tested and if positive, isolate themselves.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is the vaccine Pinto and his girlfriend received, had a slightly lower efficacy rate than the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine, but like the others, was highly effective in preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death.

The bottom line is, getting vaccinated works.

The CDC does make clear in a section of its website on breakthrough cases that there is the risk that a fully vaccinated person could get severely ill and that some “will still be hospitalized and die.” But it goes on to emphasize that scenario is unlikely.

The bottom line, say O’Leary and other doctors, is that the vaccine works and people should get vaccinated as soon as possible.

And doctors like Ken Lyn-Kew, a pulmonary and critical care physician for National Jewish Health in Denver said thanks to the arrival of vaccines, his ICU is like night and day compared to last year at this time.

“We had people dying everyday from COVID in our ICU,” recounts Dr. Lyn-Kew. “Now we have a much lower number of patients, so the vaccine is definitely doing its job.”

As for Matthew Pinto, he and his girlfriend have recovered from COVID-19 and have been healthy since ... and he says he still tries to wear his mask whenever he leaves his apartment.