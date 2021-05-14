What Colorado says:

First of all, the CDC’s recommendation won’t immediately impact Colorado, according to the state’s top health officials. So here’s where we stand.

In April, Gov. Jared Polis amended Colorado’s statewide mask mandate and released counties from requiring indoor mask wearing if they have under 35 COVID cases per week, per 100,000 people

However, in counties that are not meeting this threshold, people must continue to wear masks in public, indoor spaces that have 10 or more people who have not been vaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown.

That’s still true, but Polis tweaked the order again in early May, loosening restrictions just a bit more.

Currently, mask wearing is not required inside most public places if 80 percent of the people there are vaccinated and can show proof. It’s not clear how that will be enforced or how people can prove it if they, for example, lose their vaccination card.

Ok, wait. If I'm fully vaccinated, do I need to wear a mask or not? If so, where?

Are you outside in a public place? Then you don’t need a mask.

Are you at a business or on private property that requires masks? Then you need one.

Are you inside a public place where at least 80 percent of the people can prove they are vaccinated? Then you don’t need a mask.

Oh, and masks are still mandatory in the following places: Health care settings, schools, childcare centers, indoor sporting events and children’s camps, government facilities open to the public, and businesses that offer personal services, like salons and barbershops. And counties can still opt to enforce their own mask rules that are stricter than the state’s. So, you should check your local county health department website.

This could all change again by early June, when the state’s current indoor mask order is set to expire. And the new CDC guidance could lead state officials to change restrictions even sooner.

What some health professionals say:

Dr. David Wyles, who heads the infectious diseases division at Denver Health, echoes what many federal and local health officials and President Joe Biden have said.

“The medical science is clear that the vaccinated people are really very safe,” Wyles said. “The problem is people who aren't vaccinated.”

But the CDC’s latest advice could make for a tricky public health situation, he adds.

“In a setting where it's going to be impossible to tell out in the community who's vaccinated, who's not, and you walk into a store and don't have your mask on, undoubtedly some people are going to take that negatively even if you're vaccinated,” Wyles said.

Dr. Michell Barron, who heads the infectious disease division at UCHealth, pointed to an improvement when it comes to case rates, but she said plenty of people may decide to keep wearing masks.

“I think that's something to remember. The guidelines will certainly be updated, but you don't want to do that in the middle of when cases are still very much out there,” she said.

So when is this all going to be over?

It’s still hard to say. And some experts think that COVID-19 could be with the world for good, with cyclical outbreaks and mutations possible.

When it comes to reaching herd immunity, the idea is that when enough people get vaccinated, or have survived COVID-19, then we can keep the virus at bay worldwide. And in Colorado, doing our part means getting vaccinated. Across the state, it’s clear that areas with the highest vaccination rates have the lowest COVID case rates.

“The sooner you want to get back to normal, we need to get to those rates where over 80 percent of the population has been vaccinated,” Wyles said. “I'm hoping once we get through the height of summer and into fall, that we'll be to a place where... we really can be without masks in a lot of places and resuming a little more normal life.”