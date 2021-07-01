Colorado Ends Its School And Child Care Mask Mandate

School children and staff in Colorado can expect a mask-free return to classes in the late summer, as long as vaccine acceptance continues to spread faster than variants of the virus causing COVID-19.

The state on Thursday released a new public health order removing the requirement that schools enforce masking. Any child care settings still following a mask mandate are now free to change their policies under the new state order, which means the most immediate impact is likely to be experienced at summer camps and early childhood centers.

Children younger than 12 are not yet eligible for vaccination. Clinical trials on younger age groups are now underway.

The state’s decision was not accompanied by comments from Gov. Jared Polis or state health leaders. But the health departments for Boulder and Denver immediately adopted the state’s approach.

“As we continue to hear of severe cases of illness and even death from COVID-19, it only serves as a reminder that these tragic outcomes are nearly all preventable now,” Denver Department of Public Health and Environment Executive Director Bob McDonald said in an emailed release. “Vaccination remains the best way to stop the spread of the virus and limit the severity of infections. Anyone who is fully vaccinated is also protected against coronavirus variants including the Delta variant. Vaccination is easier than ever. Vaccines are free, documentation is not required, and many locations offer walk-up appointments.”