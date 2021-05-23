At Least A Dozen Tornadoes Spotted In Two Days As Severe Weather Kicks Up In Colorado

Bowen said the National Weather Service was having a busy Sunday with all the severe weather across the state. In addition to tornado watches (when conditions are right for funnels) and warnings (when a tornado is spotted), heavy rain, thunderstorms, hail and gusty winds were hitting along the Front Range and to the east.

As of Sunday afternoon, there have been no reports of damage or injuries from the storms. But Bowen said to be cautious and treat the weather with a level of respect.

“Check the weather before you go out, make sure you understand what you could encounter during the course of your day,” she said. “And have a plan for severe weather, especially if you live in areas that are prone to this type of severe weather, like hail, tornadoes, lightning and things like that.”

According to the Weather Service forecast, the wind should calm down and the storms will move out by Monday and the rest of the week is expected to be sunny and warm.