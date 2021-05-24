Stormy Colorado Weather Could Be On The Horizon, But Probably No More Tornadoes

After an especially breezy weekend on Colorado’s Eastern Plains, the wind has died down and the sun has risen.

The National Weather Service recorded 15 tornadoes over the weekend, according to NWS Boulder meteorologist Kari Bowen. She said the severe weather formed because of a perfect mix of “ingredients” — in this case, a collision of warm and cold air — which is not unusual in Colorado at this time of year.

But those conditions have passed.

“A lot of that stuff has moved off and transitioned eastward. We are under a little bit dryer of a pattern right now. So we're going to see mostly dry conditions today,” Bowen said.