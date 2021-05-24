One Reason A Landmark Colorado Climate Bill Is On Pause? A Massive Coal Plant In Pueblo

Local officials in Pueblo have come out against the climate bill because of the potential impact on Comanche 3.

Meanwhile, state Senate President Leroy Garcia, a Democrat who represents Pueblo, said there are active negotiations to amend the bill before it gets a full vote in his chamber.

While Garcia wouldn’t detail the discussions, he said the power plant’s fate is “one of the main sticking points.” In 2010, Xcel Energy completed Comanche 3, adding the state’s newest coal-fired power plant. The company hopes to keep it running until 2040 under a plan recently submitted to state utility regulators.

Local officials worry the proposed climate legislation could accelerate the retirement date. In a rare move, the Pueblo County Commission unanimously opposed the bill last month. County Commissioner Garrison Ortiz said any move to force the power plant to close sooner could have far-reaching economic consequences.

“With the huge impact of Comanche 3 in our community, that would put us in a very difficult spot,” Ortiz said.

The plant employs more than 100 people, according to Xcel Energy. Beyond jobs, the power plant also provides about $17 million in tax revenue a year to all government entities, Ortiz said.

Ortiz added the county is counting on Comanche 3’s tax funding for capital improvement projects voters approved in 2016. Those include new streetscaping in downtown Pueblo and an extension of the city’s historic Riverwalk. Property taxes from Comanche 3 provides 60 percent of the revenue to repay bonds for the projects, Ortiz said.