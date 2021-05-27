Colorado’s Senators Want A Commission To Investigate Jan. 6, But They’re Not Surprised It Won’t Happen

Despite a last minute push by the family of fallen Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick and another officer injured after a pro-Trump mob stormed of the U.S. Capitol, Senate Republicans are poised to block a vote on a bill that would create a bipartisan commission to examine the events of January 6.

In the evenly divided Senate, 10 Republicans would have to vote yes to avoid the filibuster. So far, only three have gone on record saying they support the creation of the commission.

Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has come out against the measure, which would have followed the model of the 9/11 Commission, much to the chagrin—but not to the surprise—of Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet.

The American people “deserve to have a bipartisan examination of what led to the events of January 6th and what actually happened on January 6th,” Bennet said.

He also told MSNBC earlier that he was grateful to Sicknick’s mother and the others who have “the reservoir of courage” to insist on a commission.